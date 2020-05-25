A socially-distant Memorial Day parade in Lackawanna County

Parade through Newton Township planned after the traditional parade's cancellation.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The coronavirus pandemic canceled a popular parade in part of Lackawanna County.

So, volunteer firefighters in Newton Township came up with an alternative way to mark the holiday.

A parade down Newton-Ransom Boulevard isn't the Memorial Day tradition folks in the Abingtons are used to.

It was a plan-B put together by the Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company.

"The Abington VFW has their parade, and it was canceled because of the COVID-19. So, we figured we'd just do this, keep it short and simple and just make the day of it," said Newton-Ransom Chief Jeffrey LaCoe.

Parade-goers watched from their own front yards and stayed close to their own families.

Still socially-distant, but a small sign of normalcy.

"It's been a little rough because we can't see our friends, go to school to see them and hang out after school," said 14-year-old Jason Malek.

"I thought it was pretty cool because we were all at home, so, we're not able to go to the real parade," added 11-year-old Jocelyn Malek.

The Cali family made the best of the parade going right past their house by displaying homemade signs honoring COVID-19's essential workers.

While Memorial Day is meant to remember the sacrifices of fallen service members, parade-goers couldn't help but remember the heroes of today, too.

"The nurses, they're vets too, they're on the battlefield, that's the new battlefield, the hospitals. Everybody's helping each other, we're going to get through this," said Bill Angel.

The parade ended with a short ceremony outside the fire company.

A scaled-down version of what would normally be done.

But, no less important.