SCRANTON, Pa. — The Jewish Community Center in Scranton welcomed people to take part in a curbside ice cream social Sunday afternoon.

Families were welcomed to pick up the treats in the parking lot at the center on Jefferson Avenue.

The socially-distant social was thrown to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

JCC volunteers delivered the ice cream to each car.