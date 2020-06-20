LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Many fire companies had to put their big fundraisers on hold this year.
So one company in Lackawanna County came up with a sweet solution.
The Elmhurst Roaring Brook Volunteer Fire Company held a socially distant ice cream social.
The event featured ice cream, shakes, sundaes, and other treats.
The ice cream social will help raise money for the department after their annual picnic was canceled.
"It's our number 1 fundraiser. It's where we get most of our funds from. So the fact that we cant have one this year like all the other departments in the area is a real hit for us financially. And that's why like something that's happening here today is really special to us," said Wayne Smith.
The fire company plans to host another social Sunday from 12-6 p.m. in Lackawanna County.