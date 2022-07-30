Soccer tournament benefits memorial scholarship

Tyler Sitar's family and friends gathered Saturday in Dunmore to honor his memory playing a sport he loved.

DUNMORE, Pa. — There's no better place to remember Tyler Sitar than on a soccer field.

"Seeing all of my older brother's friends get together and play soccer as a team together, it really just means a lot to me, and I know it would mean a lot to my brother as well," said Toban Sitar, Tyler's brother.

Sitar was shot and killed in Dunmore in July of last year. The pain is still fresh for those who loved the Dunmore High School grad and U.S. Marine.

So, they gathered at Schautz Field in the borough for a soccer tournament. It's to help them heal but also to raise money for a scholarship fund set up in Tyler's memory.

Tyler's mom says the goal is to help three Dunmore High School students go to college each year.

"We are excited about the opportunity to keep Tyler's legacy alive. He was a very generous, loving person. So, we want to carry that legacy and reach out to some kids in a scholarship form, so again that legacy can continue for Tyler," said Beckie Sitar, Tyler's mom.

Scholarships will go to two soccer players and one band member from the high school; that's something organizers believe Tyler would have liked.

They plan to meet on the soccer field each year to remember him.

"I think it says a lot about the type of person Tyler was, that people want to give back, so we deeply deeply appreciate that," said Beckie.