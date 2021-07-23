Soccer game fundraiser held for shooting victim

DUNMORE, Pa. — A special soccer match was held on Friday night in honor of a man who died last week in Lackawanna County.
Tyler Sitar, 22, was killed last week after a gun went off in Dunmore.
Sitar was a star soccer player for Dunmore High School.
A charity match was held between the varsity team and the school's summer alumni to help raise money for Sitar's family.
"I think it's a great way to honor him and help the family in any way that we can. We're a tight community, and we come together," said Bobbi Denapoli of Dunmore.
The alumni wore shirts that said "Sitar" with red and gold to represent the Marines at the event in Lackawanna County.