Soccer game fundraiser held for shooting victim

DUNMORE, Pa. — A special soccer match was held on Friday night in honor of a man who died last week in Lackawanna County.

Tyler Sitar, 22, was killed last week after a gun went off in Dunmore.

Sitar was a star soccer player for Dunmore High School.

A charity match was held between the varsity team and the school's summer alumni to help raise money for Sitar's family.

"I think it's a great way to honor him and help the family in any way that we can. We're a tight community, and we come together," said Bobbi Denapoli of Dunmore.