Soaking up the warmer weather in Scranton

Less than one week ago snow covered the ground, several inches of it, and many of us were wishing it away. But on Friday, it couldn't have been more different.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sun was shining and McDade Park in Scranton was filled with activity; the squeals of kids on the playground, and people out enjoying a warm spring day.

Tori Carden and her fiance Corey VanOrder were walking their dog Cherry along the trails, soaking up the beautiful day.

"I love the winter but I was even getting tired of it especially after last weekend's snowstorm. I was like, Okay, that's enough," said Carden, Taylor.

The winter blues can get the best of people, especially when Mother Nature throws a surprise curveball winter storm, you can't blame the people who found their way outdoors on a day like this.

"People smiling people enjoying the fresh air me I work in a factory all day. So I don't get any of this. I'm indoors all day. So any chance I get to just take in the fresh air is good for me," said VanOrder, Taylor.

It's no surprise Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor was packed on Friday. Golfers say they'll play in any weather but this stuff is ideal.

"I thought that the course would probably be unplayable for at least two weeks. But Greg does a great job here and got it ready for us," said Jay Anderson, Scranton.

Pine Hills just opened for the season and many golfers were itching to get their swings in for the first time this year. The golf course in Taylor was jam packed.

"There isn't a tee time to be had today. If you don't have one you're not playing. Are you surprised? Oh no, not with this it's 70 degrees. No way. You look at the weather forecast. You see 70? Come on! The first call you make is to the golf course," said Mike Milos, Binghamton, New York.