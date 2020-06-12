Snow Forge postponed but decorating continues

Volunteers have been busy spray painting dozens of snowflakes along Main Street.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A holiday event had to be canceled because of the pandemic in Lackawanna County.

But people are still getting some help with their decorations.

Snow Forge has been a holiday tradition for several years but even though it was called off the group that organizes the event decided to continue one of its traditions.

Snow Forge organizers gave businesses some free trees to decorate; the owners are asked to display their creations throughout the town.