Digging out and digging the weather

Folks in northern Lackawanna County were out on Thursday enjoying the first blast of wintery weather.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We start in Forest City just as people started to get out for the cleanup.

Christopher Glintun is the mayor of Forest City and a business owner. He was digging out and said he was prepared for this snowfall and didn't mind it at all.

"Look at it! we're in northeast Pennsylvania! It's snowing. What more do you want? This is great! This is beautiful for the holidays," Mayor Glintun said.

Archbald is where we found Noah Niemotka. He was working up a sweat helping his girlfriend clear her driveway and sidewalks, along with her neighbor who asked for some help. But this was just the end of a long morning for Noah.

"I did my house, my grandparents' house, my mom's friend who she works with, and I'm here and then I'm actually going to my pop's house."

By late afternoon, most of the roads were just wet like here in Archbald with just a little bit of slop, but that wasn't the case earlier in the morning.

"This morning wasn't bad. Last night, I mean, I was in a horrible drive, but I didn't really slip around too much, but the roads were bad," Niemotka said.

Some of the roads we took were better than others, depending on the elevation and amount of sunlight on the roadway.

When we got to Carbondale, people were still busy shoveling and there were snow throwers running.

But it wasn't all work for everyone. These little guys — Owen and William along with their moms — took advantage of the hill in front of their neighboring houses and had a blast riding their sleds.