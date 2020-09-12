Snow snarls traffic, causes crashes

Some bands of heavy snow led to lots of travel troubles Wednesday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Snow moving through the area slicked up roads on Wednesday morning, slowing drivers and leading to several crashes.

There have been several reports of crashes all across Lackawanna County, as well as heavy traffic on Interstate 81, the Casey Highway (Route 6), and some local roads.

On Business Route 6 right outside the Viewmont Mall, a COLTS bus and about a dozen other vehicles got stuck on the hill in slippery conditions.

On I-81 south before the Dunmore/Throop exit, there were reports of a jackknifed tractor-trailer and several other cars and trucks stuck.

On the Casey Highway (Route 6), around 10:30 a.m. drivers were taking their time on the snow-covered roads near Carbondale. There was also a car into the median near the interchange where Interstates 81, 84, and 380 meet near Dunmore.

State police were on the scene of that crash. There is no word on any injuries there.

PennDOT has temporarily reduced speed limits on some of the major roadways, including:

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County

