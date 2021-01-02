Downtown Scranton quiet as snow piles up

Snow is falling all across our region as we wait out this two-day storm.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, it looks like people are staying off the roads. There was the occasional car but really only plow trucks were coming through the downtown Monday morning.

We found lots of people clearing sidewalks and trying to stay on top of the accumulating snow.

Parking is banned in downtown Scranton to allow the city's DPW the space to plow later on.

Even though there are very few people downtown, some businesses decided to stay open. They're keeping their sidewalks as clear as possible and hoping some customers walk over.

"Oh, absolutely, absolutely," said Lisa Senuk at Meat in the Middle Delicatessen. "I know a lot of buildings downtown are closed, the federal building is closed. But there are still some offices open, so I want to make sure I'm here for the people who still want to eat lunch today."