All hands on deck for snowstorm cleanup in Lackawanna County

DPW crews say the fewer cars on the road, the easier it is for them to clear them.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carbondale DPW crews were loading up on salt heading out to tackle the snow as fast as it falls.

DPW supervisor Frank Galko said with this storm they wanted to play the long game and had a plan to tackle the city streets.

"That's why we waited a little bit to come out so it will build up a little bit and then it's easier to get traction for plowing," said Galko.

Galko said it's all hands on deck for his crews as they make their way around with streets and neighborhoods taking priority.

"We'll probably run until we get almost every road cleared up a little bit. Then, we'll salt and cinder maybe hills and kind of leave the flats alone until it builds up a little more. We'd just waste material if we don't do it any other way," said Galko.

The buildup of sleet and snow made driving in Carbondale a bit hairy for drivers Thursday afternoon.

One car was having a tough time going up Canaan Street and it backed up traffic for a bit.

"Stay home unless it's necessary and you have to go out for something, or a medical emergency is understandable, but otherwise, there's no reason to be out," said Galko.