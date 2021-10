The fire started at the facility on North Keyser Avenue Friday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A heavily traveled road in Scranton was down to one lane Friday morning because of a fire.

The fire broke out before 11 a.m. at Hosko's scrap yard on North Keyser Avenue.

Fire officials tell us the owner was moving a car, heard something pop then saw fire.

Tires and automotive parts caught fire.