Smoky fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A smoky fire at a garage and storage facility in Lackawanna County is out.

Flames broke out here on Green Ridge Street in Scranton just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

There was a lot of smoke pouring from the building, visible through much of the city.

Authorities say the building is a personal garage and storage facility. There were tires inside.

There's no word on a cause here in Scranton.

