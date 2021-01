The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A family was forced from their home after a space heater malfunctioned in Scranton.

Fire officials say they were called to a home along North Sumner Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Smoke filled one side of the double-block home.

Crews say they were able to get the situation under control quickly.

However, the family is not able to stay at the home.

Crews are still investigating the scene.