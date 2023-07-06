Smoke affects garbage pickup in Scranton

The City of Scranton will keep non-emergency staff indoors on Wednesday which includes refuse pickup.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Based on continued forecasts for Unhealthy-to-Very Unhealthy air quality on Wednesday, the City of Scranton will keep non-emergency staff indoors on Wednesday.

This means refuse and recycling pickup will be suspended on Wednesday, June 7. They hope to be able to resume on Thursday, June 8, and complete the week's full route by Saturday.

The mayor appreciates the public's understanding that this level of smoke in the air is rare and it is our job as an employer to protect our staff from unnecessary exposure.

To see conditions in your area check out www.airnow.gov.