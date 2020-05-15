Small businesses struggling to stay open

The struggles of small businesses continue to mount. For many business owners in Lackawanna County, there's no end in sight.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Mike McAndrew isn't walking into Three Saints Barbershop he owns in Jessup to cut someone's hair. These days, he goes in just to pick up the mail, or adjust the temperature keeping the place running while the bills pile up. With no customers and no cash, McAndrew is here because he loves it.

"When you are a business owner, you love coming to work. You don't dread Mondays, you look forward to Mondays. You never hear a business owner saying, 'thank God it's Friday.' We want to work. It's what we love to do," McAndrew said.

March through July is the busiest time of year for Three Saints Barbershop. McAndrew estimates he's already lost 65% percent of his annual income. But the community support he's received over the last two months has inspired him to keep fighting against all financial odds.

"When your back's against the wall, you got to make a choice. You can lay down or you can stand up and fight. I've never laid down."

But unfortunately, some business owners have made the difficult decision to throw in the towel. That includes Bloomin' Idiots Garden Center in Old Forge.

"There comes a time when you need to know when to say, 'uncle.'"

Owner Donna Jezorwski has faced her fair share of challenges over the last 15 years. She fought her way back from flooding and a bridge construction project that shut down the main artery to her business.

But Donna says this time the losses are too much.

"If you lose Easter, and then you lose the entire month of May, there's no coming back from that. it won't be easy to say goodbye," Jezorwski said. "Everything you have goes into it. And to have it taken away from you, I don't have words for it."