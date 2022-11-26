Small Business Saturday in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Many other places in our area celebrated Small Business Saturday, like Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore.
The holiday open house included live music, hot chocolate, and many homemade items by local artists. Even Santa stopped by to check it out.
The owner says Small Business Saturday is a great way for the community to support each other.
"Small business is the heart of the community. It's not only our neighbor's next door, but it's just the people that you see are out here. And it's just it's a lot of fun to support each other. I mean, and see all the different talents that we have and the services and the products that we are offering," said Maggie Calpin, owner, Nibbles & Bits.
The holiday open house may have ended Saturday afternoon, but Nibbles & Bits is open again Sunday from 11 to 4 p.m. in Lackawanna County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.