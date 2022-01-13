Small business owners sticking together

It's no secret the pandemic has meant a rough few years for small businesses. Here's how some business owners are banding together to make it through.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sara Roscioli has been around small businesses her entire life.

Her parents, her aunt, and her grandfather were all small business owners. She said, "It's just in the blood."

Now, she's following in their footsteps, opening Mayfield SubShop in Lackawanna County with her cousin and aunt while watching many other businesses shut their doors for good.

"It was really upsetting seeing a lot of places close. That's even kind of why we opened our own place, because my aunt's old employer, they ended up closing. So this place was born," added Roscioli.

One year of business down, and she's ready to give back.

A table inside the shop will spotlight a different business every week.

The call-out on Facebook for small business owners who'd like to participate was very well-received.

"We're already booked until May for it. So we already have half the year almost lined up," said Roscioli.

The first business featured is Crazy Crafts by Christine, based out of Forest City.

The owner was too busy running her small business on top of her full-time job to do an interview, but she tells Newswatch 16 since she doesn't have a storefront and runs her business entirely out of her home, something like this will really help.

"It might be easier for people who wouldn't normally buy their products to come in, look at it, smell it, and buy it," said Roscioli.

Julian Hanicak hopes that's true next week when his handcrafted woodwork is on display.

"A lot of the pictures I post on Facebook, it looks a lot better in person. The camera doesn't really do as much justice as you would want it to," said Julian Hanicak, owner of Hanicak's Woodworking.

Hanicak runs his business out of his garage in Dickson City. It's only about a year old.

He jumped at the chance to showcase his work.