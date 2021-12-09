Slowing down with a Chinese tea ceremony in Scranton

Organizers say they thought the Chinese tea ceremony was especially important as people face mental health issues during the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a taste of Chinese culture on Sunday at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The center's ARTS Engage program hosted Dr. Kathy Wang in Shopland Hall at the center downtown.

Dr. Wang taught visitors all about the ancient practice of the tea ceremony.

The ceremony focuses on slowing down and appreciating the moment. Folks, of course, got to try out the tea as well.

"I'm thrilled. It's a nice cross-section of people. These programs are all free, so they're accessible, and it's great to see so many people come out on a Sunday afternoon to learn about tea and Chinese history and culture," said Maureen McGuigan, Deputy Director of Arts and Culture for Lackawanna County.