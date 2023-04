PennDOT officials say crews are doing patching and sealing work along a stretch of I-81.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Road work slowed traffic in part of Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

Traffic backed up along Interstate 81 north between the Montage Mountain Road exit (182) and the Dunmore/Drinker Street exit (187).

PennDOT officials say crews are doing patching and sealing work along this stretch of I-81.

PennDOT expects the work to be finished by 2:30 p.m.

