Slippery conditions led to a wreck Monday night along the Casey Highway in Lackawanna County.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A wreck on the Casey Highway in Lackawanna County happened right as rain to a slushy mix.

Police say seven vehicles got caught up in the crash in Archbald just before 7 Monday night.

Authorities tell us three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The pile-up closed that stretch of the Casey Highway for about an hour before crews cleared the scene in Lackawanna County.