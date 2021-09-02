Slick roads during height of the storm

The snow on Tuesday created some tricky travel conditions throughout our area. Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange shows us the trouble drivers had in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Many of us woke up to light snowfall that picked up steam throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Car after car struggled to make it up the hill on West Linden Street in Scranton. Some drivers chose to find another route entirely.

"I'm watching them slip and slide. I saw a bus that was trying to turn into the bank intersection and had a little bit of trouble so just watch out when you're driving, stay safe," Marod Dobrzyn said.

Only an inch or two fell in Scranton, but when the snow was at its heaviest in the late morning, travel was tough. We found trucks and cars spinning out or stuck all over.

"Drive slow! leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you because you can't stop this fast," Frank Ciero said.

This is the fifth snowy day in about two weeks. Some drivers we talked to couldn't take another weather delay and had to hit the roads despite the conditions.

"Oh, it's not good! We had to go get out COVID shots so we had to go to Geisinger in Pittston. And the roads are really bad."

Once the skies cleared in the afternoon, so did the roads as DPW crews got a chance to catch up. This is winter in northeastern Pennsylvania. Time to gear up for the next storm.