SkillsUSA competition in Lackawanna County

Students from all over our area were in Scranton for a big contest. Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how they were putting their skills to the test.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds of saws, hammers, and diesel engines filled the air on the campus of Johnson College on Tuesday. About 150 CTC students from 10 school districts were there to participate in the SkillsUSA competition to see who's the best at their trade.

"A lot of it is how they perform the task, and of course, whether it's going to work in the end or not," said Jim Burden, a SkillsUSA advisor.

There are 20 different categories of competition.

Devin Spate is a junior at the Carbon County CTC and is studying heating and cooling. This is the first time he's putting what he knows to the test.

"Hoping I can at least accomplish this and do well, even if I don't make it, at least get the job done."

These students are currently focused on this district competition, but what they're really looking forward to is the opportunities that lie after graduation.

"I think especially HVAC because this is an all-year-round thing, heating, and cooling you need it for every season, every winter and every summer. It's desperate," Spate said.

"It's really just practice for future job applications and to prepare us for what comes once we graduate," said Shayanne Mesick, a student at the Susquehanna County CTC.

More and more high school students are choosing a trade school over a traditional college because the need for those jobs is there.

"Very lucrative job opportunities and chances for self-employment," Burden said. "A lot of things go with these skills that they're going to learn and that they're showing here."

Winners from this competition will move on to states in Hershey in April.