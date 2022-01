The cold weather Sunday made for a perfect winter fundraiser in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania held its "Ski for the B Winter Snowcial" at Montage Mountain in Scranton on Sunday.

People spent the day skiing, snow-tubing, and meeting some of their favorite Disney characters.

Organizers hope the Snowcial will interest people in becoming mentors to young people from the organization.

If you are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, click here.