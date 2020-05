Luzerne Street in Scranton was closed for a time Sunday due to a sinkhole that opened up in the middle of the street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews worked to fix a sinkhole that opened up Sunday in one part of Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 found crews on the scene along Luzerne Street in Scranton earlier Sunday afternoon.

Officials have not said what may have caused the problem.