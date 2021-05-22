Sidewalk sale raises money for St. Joseph's Center

Usually, the sale is held each year during the St. Joseph's Center Summer Festival, but that has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

"The sidewalk sale started last year in place of the summer festival, and it was so popular, so successful that we decided to do it again. Unfortunately, we're not able to do the summer festival this summer and so the sidewalk sale - we got a little bit of a jump start on raising funds for St. Joe's," said Sr. Mary Alice Jacquinot with St. Joseph's Center.