Sidewalk sale for a cause in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — It was a beautiful day to get outside and do a little shopping.

And that's exactly what people in Lackawanna County did Saturday.

Saint Joseph's Center hosted a Sidewalk Sale at the DeNaples Community Service Building along South Blakely Street in Dunmore.

The sale took the place of the General Store, one of the most popular booths at the Saint Joseph's Center Annual Summer Festival.

There was a little something for everyone including home decor, clothing, and even vintage pieces.

"St. Joe's is a very special place for so many of us. The residents and the clients of St. Joe's are well taken care of. A lot of us are here for the families of those clients and residents. So we're here to do whatever we can to make their lives better," said Jeannie Kreis Mcdonald, Sidewalk Sale Team Member.