Showing off small businesses in Scranton

A pop-up shop was set up in Scranton Saturday evening to try and help some local small businesses get some exposure.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pop-up shop in Scranton was all about giving small businesses some more exposure.

The pop-up was held at the Hilton in the city's downtown today and offered a little something for everyone.

The shops consisted of primarily black-owned businesses showing off clothing, accessories, and beauty products.

There was even a fashion show.

"We just want to be the voice for small businesses and give them a platform so everybody can see what they're doing, everybody can see what they have," said Antoinette Randolph, owner of Glammaholics.