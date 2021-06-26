Showing off small businesses in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pop-up shop in Scranton was all about giving small businesses some more exposure.
The pop-up was held at the Hilton in the city's downtown today and offered a little something for everyone.
The shops consisted of primarily black-owned businesses showing off clothing, accessories, and beauty products.
There was even a fashion show.
"We just want to be the voice for small businesses and give them a platform so everybody can see what they're doing, everybody can see what they have," said Antoinette Randolph, owner of Glammaholics.
12 vendors took part in the pop-up shop in Scranton.