SCRANTON, Pa. — Police have a man in custody after a shots fired incident in Scranton's north end.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday in the Bangor Heights development, at an apartment on Kennedy Street.

The Police chief says a man fired several shots outside the apartment after claiming to have been assaulted.

No one was hurt in the shooting incident.