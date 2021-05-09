Shots fired overnight in Scranton

Witnesses told police they heard gun shots early Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after shots were fired during a fight overnight in Scranton's west side.

It happened around 2 a.m. along North Main Avenue near the intersection of West Lackawanna Avenue.

Officers say they were called to a large fight in the street, but everyone scattered when they arrived.

Witnesses told police they heard three shots and saw a dark colored car speed away from the scene. Police found shell casings in the street.