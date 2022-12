Folks braved the rainy weather for the holiday event in downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, the winter market continued Saturday in the Electric City.

Vendors braved the rainy weather on courthouse square in downtown Scranton showing off their personalized goods.

There are musical performances and more than 50 small businesses participating in the event.

If you missed the event Saturday, the fun continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Scranton.