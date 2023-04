Folks came out to Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Dunmore on Sunday in preparation for Easter.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Many people were out shopping for candy Sunday as a crowd gathered at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Dunmore.

Everyone seemed to be looking for the perfect candy to give out ahead of the holiday just one week away.

Chocolate bunnies and smidgens were some of the most popular picks at the chocolate shop in Lackawanna County.