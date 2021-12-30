Shoppers stocking up for New Year's celebrations

With the start of the new year quickly approaching, many people are prepping for the holiday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Checkout counter belts inside Gerrity's Supermarket on North Keyser Ave in Scranton were on the move- filled with all types of food and beverages as dozens of customers shopped ahead of New Year's eve.

Dave Jones of North Scranton was picking up a few items for himself and his wife for the holiday.

"I picked up some haddock, and some crab meat to stuff the haddock with, some scallops and some pickled herring for good luck for the New Year," said Dave Jones of North Scranton.

Dorothy Sohns will be ringing in the New Year with her immediate family. She decided to get the whole spread.

"Getting pork, the sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, veggies, the whole nine yards, and the Kielbasa, cheese, and crackers everything for New years day and New Year's Eve," said Sohns of Scranton.

And while many already had their snacks and dinner planned, these two roommates were trying to figure out what to drink.

"We were just going to have some guys come over our house, hang out a little bit, maybe stock up on this a little bit and just enjoy the night. Get some dinner. Maybe have some dinner too," said Chris Urban of Scranton.

The men say depending on how their night goes, they may end up at some bars.

"We're more comfortable with it. Yeah were comfortable with it. We've already been dealing with it for like two years now so. We know how to handle ourselves a little bit you know. This is kinda becoming the new normal you know. Very true," said Clayton Martin of Scranton.

The manager tells Newswatch 16, the last day to stock up for the holiday is tomorrow. They're closed on New Year's Day.