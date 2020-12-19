Shoppers out and about for Super Saturday

With Christmas less than a week away, people were out getting some last-minute shopping done.

There's still snow on the ground from this week's storm, and it's cold outside, but people had errands to run and shopping to do.

"Just last-minute gifts trying to fill the stockings and stuff," Joe Colella of Hawley said. "Not really having a plan, just walking around. Seeing what's going on."

This Saturday before Christmas is coined as "Super Saturday" for some and "panic Saturday" for others.

It's a big day of revenue for stores with Christmas looming less than a week away.

"A little something for just about everybody," Grace Cosnetis of East Benton said. "Last minute shopping just small, incidental stuff."

Newswatch 16 saw people out and about in downtown Scranton and Dickson City, at local shops and the Viewmont Mall, where the parking lot was packed.

The one constant: People checking off the final items on their to-do lists before the holiday.

"Just enjoying everybody being out despite the situation," Irene Butkiewicz, of Hawley said.

Some shoppers telling Newswatch 16, they were putting an emphasis this year on shopping local to support small businesses and the employees who work for them, especially with how so many of them have been impacted by the pandemic.

"The people that work there are your neighbors basically and it's worth the effort," Robert Sukel said. "Keep them working, keep us working."