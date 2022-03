Lackawanna County D.A. Mark Powell says, "the facts simply don't support a charge of homicide in this case."

SIMPSON, Pa. — A deadly shooting at a home in Lackawanna County has been ruled self-defense.

Kevin Bowan shot and killed Harrison Carpenter at a house in Simpson last month.

Bowan, however, will be charged with illegal possession of firearms as a result of the incident.