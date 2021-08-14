Shooting hoops in memory of Cody

The goal of the 3-on-3 basketball tournament is to raise awareness for organ donation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A basketball tournament to honor the life of a young man from Lackawanna County was held on Saturday.

Friends and family of Cody Barasse gathered in Scranton to remember him the best way they know how.

On this day - you can't help but feel close to Cody Barasse inside the gymnasium at Scranton Prep.

"Pick-up basketball was something he really enjoyed," said volunteer Robbie Evans.

His family and friends say 3-on-3 basketball is the best way to remember the young man killed nine years ago. They've gathered for a day-long tournament in his honor ever since.

"From my family's point of view, it's awesome to see my brother's friends, seeing the kids who play every year come back. It's great getting back together and really having fun," said Joe Barrase, Cody's brother.

Last year, the Cody Barasse Foundation had to scale back the tournament due to the pandemic. This year, dozens of teams faced off in different age groups.

The goal of the tournament is to raise awareness for organ donation. Cody lived his life on the basketball court, but when his life ended, he donated his organs to eight different people.

The event also raises money for two scholarships to Scranton Prep - Cody's alma mater.

"This tournament, the money raised through this tournament funds the scholarships to Prep, four years. We've had a couple of kids go through already, and a lot of them are doing really well," said Evans.

As time passes, Cody's friends and family say the tournament keeps Cody close and keeps their eyes on continuing his legacy.