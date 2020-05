The plaza in Lackawanna County was temporarily shut down during the incident.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A shopping plaza in Lackawanna County was closed for a time because of a man walking on the roof.

Taylor police were called to the Walmart plaza on Main Street in Taylor around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The plaza was closed while a shirtless man walked around on top of the building.

Officers were able to get the man down safely. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.