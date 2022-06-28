Sheetz lowers the price of two types of gas, but can you fill your tank with them?

Ahead of the holiday weekend, two types of gas will cost less than $4 a gallon, but not all locations offer these types of gas and not all vehicles are compatible.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — At the Sheetz on Mount Pleasant Drive in Scranton, it is a sight we have not seen in months, gas prices below $4. E85 will cost $3.49 a gallon and Unleaded 88 will cost $3.99 a gallon through the 4th of July.

Robert Sherpinksas always fills up on Unleaded 88, even before this announcement was made.

"It's cheaper gas, and for me at least in this truck, it seems to burn slower. It takes me longer, it's worth more for my penny," he explained.

According to Sheetz, Unleaded 88 can be used in cars made after the year 2000. But this type of gas is not available everywhere. Sherpinksas comes to the location in Scranton specifically to get it.

"Here at Sheetz, and only some Sheetz, too, have it. This one in Scranton, it's nice that it has it," he said.

Unleaded 88 is a blend of 84 octane gasoline and ethanol. Unleaded 87 has 10% ethanol and Unleaded 88 has 15% ethanol. The 5% increase in ethanol increases the octane rating to 88.

"The higher the octane, the more detergent there is in the gasoline, keeps your fuel injectors cleaner," said John Grow.

John Grow owns Gibbons Ford in Dickson City. He says most cars can fill up with Unleaded 88. But E85 or flex fuel, the other type of gas included in this limited-time offer through Sheetz, is not compatible with all vehicles.

Grow says usually it will say flex fuel on the back of your car, or you can check your owner's manual if you are unsure. He says even without this 4th of July deal, flex-fuel is usually still about 80 cents to a dollar cheaper at the pump and there are fewer emissions, making it a better environmental option.

"But you get about 6 to 7 miles per gallon less with flex-fuel than you do with conventional gasoline," said Grow.

Again these two types of gas are not offered at every Sheetz location.