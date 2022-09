The convenience chain is dropping its diesel prices starting Monday for Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Sheetz is cutting down diesel prices through the end of the month.

The convenience chain is reducing the cost of diesel fuel to $4.49 a gallon to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The decreased prices will be at all 654 Sheetz locations that offer diesel pumps.

The promotion went into effect Monday and runs through September 30th.