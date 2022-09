A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company is dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore.

The intersection had to be closed to traffic.

PA American Water says a contractor is coming in to make repairs.