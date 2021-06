Interstate 84 East is down to one lane.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There is a large amount of police on scene at a crash along Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.

State and local police have closed down one of the eastbound lanes in the area of Jefferson Township.

Traffic is currently backed up.

There is a damaged SUV that appears to have crashed into the grass median.

So far, there is no official word from investigators on what exactly happened in Lackawanna County.