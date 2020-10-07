Seven arrested in kickback scheme

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven people are facing charges after allegedly participating in a kickback scheme in exchange for genetic testing.
Among the charged are two physicians in the Scranton area: Lee Besen and "Barry" Kurtzer.
Investigators believe the duo began accepting monthly cash kickbacks and bribes in exchange for collecting DNA samples from medicare patients and sending them for genetic tests.
Medicare was allegedly billed more than 2 million dollars for tests performed at both practices in Lackawanna County.