Serving up sweet treats in time for Easter

Candy stores like Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore were bustling Saturday with folks getting sweets before the holiday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Candy stores were busy Saturday ahead of the Easter holiday.

Nibbles & Bits on Blakely Street in Dunmore saw customers in and out of the store with folks looking for goodies to fill easter baskets.

"Bunch of deliveries going out today, Saturday right before Easter. I'd say we probably have about 10 or 12 deliveries today. So we have had a lot during the week. Obviously, more towards the end of the week, but yes, we have had a lot," said Jason Pozniak.

The next holiday that'll bring shoppers through the candy shop door is Mother's Day, coming up on Sunday, May 14th.