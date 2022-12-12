Sentencing rescheduled for Old Forge Borough Council president

The sentencing for Robert Semenza, former president of Old Forge Borough Council, has been rescheduled.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Robert Semenza pleaded guilty this summer for taking bribes during his time as an Old Forge councilman.

Related Articles Old Forge man charged in bribery scheme

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Semenza took bribes from a businessman in the borough between January 2019 and February of 2020.

In exchange, Semenza agreed to vote in the man's favor for issues coming before the council.

Semenza was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but his hearing was postponed.

He faces up to 10 years behind bars in Lackawanna County.