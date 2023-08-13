Sensory activities help Scranton students

Families spent Sunday afternoon in a unique kind of outdoor classroom in Scranton, benefitting from sensory activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marian Pappas from Scranton is turning the lot outside of the Post Ice Cream & Events into her own playground.

Playing with things she wishes she had at recess they're all examples of sensory activities.

Activities Lexi Hermann gives her students who may need sensory support.

“We really want to make sure that our kids that may have autism, ADHD, any learning disability, have a safe place to come, a safe place to learn, and a fair place to learn,” she said.

Something that Marian's mom hopes her daughter will find at her new school this year.

“She does have ADHD, and she does have a learning indifference. We just found out she has dyslexia,” explained Meredith Pappas from Scranton.

“Some places, these kids may not have the same opportunities that their gen-ed peers have may have,” added Hermann.

Which is why Hermann left the public school system.

All to start her own tutoring and childcare company, Learn with Lex, for children like Marian, “where she could really focus one on one, instead of being in a big classroom in a public school setting, would be harder for her,” Meredith Pappas mentioned.

Saying teaching in different ways to help students like Marian is the reason Hermann gets out of bed every day.

“It's my ultimate goal to make sure everybody has a place, and a child feels included and to make sure they're loved,” she said.

Not all of Marian's homework is on paper, but she's learning at her own tempo.