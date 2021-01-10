Seniors getting booster shot say it's easier this time

No more endless waiting lists and phone calls—seniors say you can just walk right in to get your third shot.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Barbara Michalowski from Scranton wasted no time. She says she got her COVID booster shot the very first day it became available to her.

"It's a no-brainer. It's free. It doesn't cost me a nickel, so why not? And I want to protect myself. You never know what you're going to wake up to tomorrow."

We also talked to Ellen Sayers at the West Side Senior Center. she still has to wait one more month before she's eligible. The CDC says people shouldn't get jabbed a third time until they're at least six months out from their second shot.

"I have secondary complications, and I definitely need to get the regular flu shot and the booster COVID shot because if I ever got it, I would never survive without it," said Sayers.

So far, only the Pfizer booster has been approved for people 65 and older.

Rosemary Battista got the Moderna shots, so she's still waiting.

"I'm very anxious. I'm waiting for them to call me and say, 'it's in,' and I will run right there within five minutes," Battista said.

One thing that was in short supply for the first go-around that you likely won't need this time? Patience.

"I went right in. Nobody was there," said Ann Marie Fallon.

"101% more organized. When the shots first became available, I left my name and number on so many answering machines, and I would never get a call back because the waiting list was so long. So it was frustrating in the beginning, but now, it's easy-peasy," said Michalowski.