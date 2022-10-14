Senior Health Fair held in Scranton

An event all about keeping seniors in Lackawanna County healthy is back after a pandemic break.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Several organizations took part in Friday afternoon's Senior Health Fair at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton.

Seniors could learn about different services, living arrangements and take part in medical screenings. They could get their flu and Covid booster shots as well.

"They can ask questions and get answers. They're not talking to a machine, over the phone, or not sending emails, so it's important for them to be able to have that interaction as well," said Jason Kavulich, Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging.

Organizers say these events are important to help seniors learn about what's available to them in their community.