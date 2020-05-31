Abington Heights honors senior softball players

It was senior day for softball players in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Abington Heights softball team honored their six seniors at Hillside Park.

For the seniors, it was a chance to put on their uniforms one more time and get a senior day they'll never forget.

"This day is really special. It's really sweet that they did this for us because we obviously didn't have a season. So even something small like this is really big for us," said Maria Tully.

"It's so special to have this. Even though it's not like walking across the stage for graduation or playing our last senior game in the postseason. This is still something very memorable for us seniors to have," said Catherine Anne Kupinski.