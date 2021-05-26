Senior citizens receive food donation in Lackawanna County

About 60 folks at St. Catherine's Apartments in Dunmore received meat, fresh vegetable, fruit, eggs, and frozen foods.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Bags of food were delivered to an apartment complex in Lackawanna County.

About 60 senior citizens at St. Catherine's Apartments received meat, fresh vegetable, fruit, eggs, and frozen foods.

The giveaway was a joint effort from Catholic Social Services, CEO Weinberg Food Bank, and Schiff's Food Service.

Residents we talked to say the food is a big help since they are on a fixed income.

"It means that I can stretch my income a little bit farther, they give you a little bit of social security and they take it away from you! But this does help, yes, it does help," said Karen Beavers, St. Catherine's resident.