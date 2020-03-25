Senior centers trying to help despite closures

Despite closures, senior centers across our area are still trying to keep folks cared for and fed.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The chairs may be empty at the Abington Senior Center near Clarks Summit, but a table full of bagged lunches, and a fridge stocked with food are reminders that the center is still serving senior citizens in Lackawanna County.

Although the center is temporarily closed, bagged lunches are available for pick up.

"All the senior centers throughout Lackawanna County are closed and the senior centers really were created for individuals over the age of 60 that really need a meal every day. So it's really you know, taking a toll on them. So we're just trying to figure out a way that we can still meet that need for food every day," said center director Jennifer Zarcone.

But it's not just food that the seniors are missing, it's social interaction, too. Unfortunately, that can't be bagged up and taken home.

"It breaks your heart because they want to linger and they want to talk and you know they just want that human connection, but you know, it's really sad. I could tear up right now because it's like you want them to be able to stay but we can't right now."

The hope is that in providing daily meals, the center is also providing comfort in a time of uncertainty.

"The senior center is still here. I'm still here every day. If they need something, I'm a phone call away," Zarcone said.

The center is also working with the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties to begin delivering food to seniors who don't feel comfortable coming to the center to pick up the bagged lunches. Volunteers are needed for that effort.

"We just had a gentleman come in and he's delivering them to people that are afraid to come out of their house, so they're really pitching in for each other."